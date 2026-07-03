Filipino workers say P85 daily wage hike in Manila inadequate as living costs surge

The Philippine government this week announced the approval of P85 (Dh5) daily salary increase for minimum wage earners in Metro Manila, calling it “historic.” Filipino workers, however, quickly dismissed it as “very inadequate”, citing the rising cost of living driven by runaway inflation.

The country’s labour federation, Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU, May First Movement) also pointed out that the P85 increase would only be given in increments and selectively to workers in Metro Manila.

“It is very inadequate compared to the several increases in oil prices, electricity bills and other expenses,” KMU underscored, adding the increase will be implemented in two tranches: P60 (Dh3.55) starting July 19, and P25 (Dh1.45) in January next year.

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KMU secretary general Mary Ann Castillo also said the government has yet to address the disparity between daily minimum wage in the Metro Manila and other regions of the country, noting the daily minimum wage in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region remains pegged at P366 (Dh22).

Minimum wage in Metro Manila, meanwhile, would increase from P695 (Dh42) to P780 (Dh47) daily.

Newly-appointed secretary of the Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), Francis Tolentino, said the approved increase is the largest single adjustment ever approved in the National Capital Region (NCR) since the country’s creation of its regional wage boards in 1989.

He added increase is aimed at protecting workers' purchasing power while respecting the economic realities and sustainability of small businesses.

'Don't take credit'

KMU, however, said the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. government must not claim credit for the wage hike.

“This was not given voluntarily by the Dole under Tolentino. It was borne out of the strong action of workers and the Filipino people. Let us continue and strengthen our struggle until we achieve our reasonable demands,” Castillo said.

The labor leader said the government owes all workers in any industry, whether regular or contractual, in the private or public sectors, P1,200 (Dh72) daily living wage.

Economic think-tank Ibon Foundation explained a family of five needs P1,312 (Dh79.50) daily to live decently.

Better than nothing

Minimum wage earner Jong Ancheta welcomed the wage hike announcement. “It is better than nothing, but I wish it was more substantial,” the egg roll wrapper maker said.

A father of two, Ancheta said the wage hike announcement is also much delayed as last year’s P50 daily wage hike had already been swallowed by record inflation caused by the war in the Middle East.

He also rued Dole’s announcement that small businesses like their egg roll wrapper factory may apply for exemptions to the wage hike order. Micro ventures with less than 10 workers may be exempted from the Philippines’ daily wage rule. Aside from himself, there are only seven other workers in their factory, including their supervisor who also doubles as their bookkeeper.

“I would understand if our boss would file for an exemption as his overhead had gone up since March this year. Flour, cooking gas and electricity costs have gone up,” Ancheta told Khaleej Times in Filipino. “But I wish he would give us the increase. We need it, too,” he added