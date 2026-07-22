Filipino tourist from Dubai held at Manila airport over violence against women case

A Filipino traveler was arrested after arriving in Manila from Dubai over the weekend on the strength of a long-standing warrant of arrest.

The 54-year-old inbound passenger was taken into police custody after immigration screening identified him as the subject of an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Philippine authorities flagged the subject as he passed through immigration at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport last Saturday, July 18, and was immediately turned over to aviation security officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

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He was immediately escorted to the police station inside the airport compound where he was immediately and formally arrested.

The suspect is facing Philippine anti-violence against women and children charges and ordered to pay P72,000 (Dh4,300) bail for his temporary liberty.

The arrestee had not been identified in public announcements nor his purpose or duration of stay in Dubai.

Brigadier General Dionisio Bartolome, PNP Aviation Security Group chief, said the arrest was the result of close coordination between Philippine law enforcement agencies and Manila airport authorities.

“We will continue to strengthen this coordination to ensure that our airports remain safe. We will not allow our airports to be corridors for those with criminal liabilities to flee,” Bartolome said.

Authorities have noticeably stepped up apprehensions of outbound and inbound passengers in immigration desks this year for outstanding arrest warrants, including a traveller with three counts of bouncing check violations. Another passenger with a swindling case was also nabbed on July 18.

The biggest apprehensions involved large-scale illegal drugs smuggling into the Philippines, including the interception of over six kilograms of shabu (metamphetamine hydrochloride), valued at P40.8 million (Dh2.42 million) early this year.

A Malaysian national carrying P112 million (Dh6.65 million) worth of shabu was arrested on February 28 while another was arrested last April carrying over three kilograms of the same illegal drug.