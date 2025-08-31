  • search in Khaleej Times
Filipino tourist dies after collapsing on Hong Kong Disneyland ride

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong noted that it was coordinating with local authorities to help the family in repatriating his remains

Published: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 1:37 PM

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2025?

Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

A 53-year-old Filipino tourist died after collapsing while on the Frozen Ever After ride at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The incident happened around 10am on August 29, when the man became unresponsive after a slow-moving boat attraction, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Park staff and emergency responders immediately tried to revive him and rushed him to the North Lantau Hospital. Despite their efforts, he passed away less than two hours later.

South China Morning Post reported that the man's wife told police her husband had long struggled with hypertension and other heart-related issues that required regular medication. Doctors later confirmed his death was linked to his “pre-existing medical condition”, and his death was not related to the themed attraction.

Hong Kong Disneyland also released a statement emphasising that the tragedy was “not related to ride safety”.

The Philippine Consulate-General in Hong Kong on August 30 confirmed the incident, noting that it was coordinating with local authorities to help the family in repatriating his remains.

This is the second fatal cases involving a Filipino tourist in Hong Kong this month. On August 5, a 35-year-old visitor died after being struck by a taxi outside his hotel. He had just checked out and was walking with his luggage when an 80-year-old driver, who reportedly felt dizzy and lost control of his vehicle, rammed into him, pinning him against a wall. The driver, who tried to drive away, was later arrested.