Philippine senator backs Lana Nusseibeh’s UN chief bid, calls her a strong candidate

A Filipino senator currently in the UAE has thrown her support behind veteran Emirati diplomat Lana Nusseibeh’s candidacy for the post of United Nations Secretary-General, citing her “extensive diplomatic experience and commitment to addressing international conflicts.”

Senator Erwin Tulfo, vice chairman of the Philippine Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, posted a statement on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, recognising Nusseibeh as a strong candidate for the UN top post.

"Her extensive diplomatic experience and commitment to addressing international conflicts underscore the significance of practical diplomacy and results-oriented leadership in addressing the pressing global challenges we face.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Tulfo, who was at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, noted: "Nusseibeh’s vision for the UN centers on preventing conflicts before they escalate, strengthening humanitarian response and reforming the organisation to prioritize essential tasks and deliver tangible results."

"These priorities reflect the spirit of international solidarity that has long defined UAE-Philippines relations as demonstrated by the UAE’s humanitarian assistance to the Philippines following natural disasters and its support for nearly one million Filipinos living in the UAE," Tulfo added.

"I maintain that effective global leadership must be measured not only by the ability to resolve conflicts, but also by its impact on the lives of the people," added the Filipino senator, who was former news anchor in the Philippines before he joined politics and got elected as senator in 2025 for a six-year term.