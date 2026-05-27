Filipino Muslims observe Eid Al Adha with call for peace over politics and personal interests

A Bangsamoro leader urged the Muslim faithful to practice unity, patience, and selflessness in today’s celebration of Eid Al Adha in the Philippines.

The Bangsamoro Mufti led the congregational Eid al-Adha prayer at the region’s government center in Cotabato City, gathering the Muslim community in a solemn expression of faith, unity, and gratitude.

In his khutbah (sermon), Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani said Muslims must set aside personal interests to foster peace, righteousness, and harmony.

The Mufti's message for the annual "Festival of Sacrifice" highlighted spiritual devotion, acts of charity and resilience.

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He stressed the importance of living a righteous life and prioritizing the hereafter over fleeting worldly pursuits.

Muslims were reminded of the core of Qurbani, sacrificing according to Islamic principles and charity towards the less fortunate.

The mufti called on the Bangsamoro people to put aside their personal interests to overcome regional challenges and build stronger, more harmonious communities.

Guialani also underscored unity in his sermon as the Philippine Bangsamoro region faces a critical yet potentially divisive election on September 14.