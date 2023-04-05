Filipino family of 5 killed in massive fire from overcharged electric bike

When the Federal Reserve uses interest rate hikes as a blunt tool, workers are the inevitable casualty
A family of five — including three young children — died in a massive fire that broke out in their residence in the Philippine province of Pangasinan. On Tuesday, the police identified the cause of the blaze: An overcharged electric bike.
An investigation conducted by local fire protection authorities revealed that the e-bike was left plugged in overnight on the ground floor of the family's home in the municipality of Pozorrubio.
“(Their) electronic bike does not have an automatic switch mechanism that would stop once the charging was completed,” a fire officer said in a report released by the government-run Philippine News Agency (PNA).
When the blaze broke out, it quickly spread through the wirings of the house "until it reached the attic where the casualties were sleeping", he added.
Ten people were living in the residence, and the father who died managed to save other members of the household, including the elderly and others who were on the ground floor.
"But when he returned to the attic to try saving his wife (Dexie) and three children — aged 6, 2 and 1 — they were trapped and were unable to get out,” the officer was quoted as saying.
The wooden attic didn't have any other openings, aside from a small window and the door, causing the fire to spread almost instantly, he added.
Two other houses were damaged in the fire but no other deaths or injuries were reported.
ALSO READ:
When the Federal Reserve uses interest rate hikes as a blunt tool, workers are the inevitable casualty
Ukrainian president to hold talks with political leaders on security issues, regional politics, economic cooperation and historical matters lingering between the neighbours as well as the transit of Ukrainian produce through Poland
No tsunami warning has been issued after the quake
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles)
If Tatarsky was deliberately targeted, it would be the second assassination on Russian soil of a high-profile figure associated with the war in Ukraine
People should prepare for the transition as physical SIM cards will become a thing of the past soon
Police found the bodies of five adults and one infant in the marshland
Video widely shared on social media shows two female customers in a shop being assaulted by a man after a verbal altercation