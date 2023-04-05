Filipino family of 5 killed in massive fire from overcharged electric bike

The father managed to save five other members of the household but when he came back to save his wife and kids, they got trapped in the blaze

The De Guzman -Villanueva family, Mark (father), Dexie (mother), Mc Kenxie, Kairie, and Keziah. — Photo Source: Facebook / Leknaan Ya Pozorrubio, Inc.

A family of five — including three young children — died in a massive fire that broke out in their residence in the Philippine province of Pangasinan. On Tuesday, the police identified the cause of the blaze: An overcharged electric bike.

An investigation conducted by local fire protection authorities revealed that the e-bike was left plugged in overnight on the ground floor of the family's home in the municipality of Pozorrubio.

“(Their) electronic bike does not have an automatic switch mechanism that would stop once the charging was completed,” a fire officer said in a report released by the government-run Philippine News Agency (PNA).

When the blaze broke out, it quickly spread through the wirings of the house "until it reached the attic where the casualties were sleeping", he added.

Photo credit: PNA / Courtesy of Kristine Ilumin Sampayan

Ten people were living in the residence, and the father who died managed to save other members of the household, including the elderly and others who were on the ground floor.

"But when he returned to the attic to try saving his wife (Dexie) and three children — aged 6, 2 and 1 — they were trapped and were unable to get out,” the officer was quoted as saying.

The wooden attic didn't have any other openings, aside from a small window and the door, causing the fire to spread almost instantly, he added.

Two other houses were damaged in the fire but no other deaths or injuries were reported.

