Filipino activists to welcome US President Trump next month with massive protests

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28].

Massive protests are expected to welcome US President Donald Trump during his short visit to Manila next month to attend the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings.

"We denounce Trump for triggering unprecedented surges in oil prices because of his war against Iran. He deserves our utmost indignation, the most intense of protests of Filipinos who have been severely affected by the US war in Iran," said Renato Reyes Jr, president of left-wing coalition Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan).

The Philippines chairs ASEAN this year and will host the Summit from November 16 to 18, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has declared those days as special non-working holidays in the National Capital Region. The White House earlier confirmed Trump’s upcoming trip to the Philippines before his visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen.

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This early, the Philippine Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has asked local and international airlines to review their scheduled flights in anticipation of potential traffic and enhanced security protocols ahead of Trump’s arrival.

More than a hundred flights may be cancelled, delayed or diverted during the less-than-24-hour period that the US leader will spend in Manila, a situation that will inconvenience thousands of passengers.

The government also announced road closures leading to the summit venue and during Trump's visit to Malacañang Palace for the signing of military and mining agreements before flying to China for the APEC summit.

The Marcos administration also appealed to progressive groups to defer their protests, saying that “Filipinos should practice hospitality, welcome foreign leaders, (and) air their grievances on another day."

Bayan immediately rejected the government's request, stating that the summit cannot be turned into a "protest-free zone" for the sake of “misplaced hospitality.”

"Like in his last visit to the Philippines, Trump will be hounded by protests for plunging the world deeper in crisis due to his war on Iran," Reyes underscored.

Reyes believes Trump’s attendance at the summit is aimed at sealing the Pax Silica agreement between the US, the Philippines and about two dozen other countries during his visit.

Pax Silica is a US-led initiative launched in December 2025 aimed at sourcing semiconductors and rare earth elements. The Philippines has designated a 1,620-hectare site in New Clark City in Tarlac province, north of Manila, for a manufacturing hub aimed at producing high-end components for use in artificial intelligence data centres.

Bayan said the agreement aims to establish microchip manufacturing hubs in the Philippines for the production of US military hardware using locally sourced rare earth minerals and cheap local labour. They warned this would only would drag the Philippines into the US’ growing tensions with rival China.

The group added the protest actions are also aimed at condemning the US’ role as the main supporter of Israel’s genocide in Palestine.

“No red carpet for this madman, only red banners of protest. Trump's image will burn in Manila the moment he steps foot in the Philippines,” Reyes concluded.