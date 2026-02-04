Filipina nurse dead, 2 others injured in Saudi Arabia hit-and-run incident

The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Wednesday it is closely looking into the case of three Filipina nurses involved in a recent hit-and-run accident in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. One of the victims died while the other two sustained major injuries.

Authorities did not identify the victims, but according to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Jeddah, the incident happened on Saturday.

“At 1am on January 31, the three Filipina nurses were on their way home after shopping at Tabuk Park Mall. When they were crossing a wide road in Muruj Al Amir district, in front of the mall, they were suddenly hit by a speeding vehicle,” said MWO-Jeddah on its official Facebook account.

“The Filipinas – employed by a major clinic in Tabuk – were rushed by an ambulance to King Khalid Hospital, completely unconscious. Two of them woke up on Sunday (February 1), but one of them was unresponsive and passed away at the hospital,” MWO added.

“Assistance is now being provided to facilitate the immediate repatriation of the remains of the (Filipina nurse), including helping the family gather the necessary documents. Families of the victims have already been informed, along with the next of kin of the incident,” DMW said on Wednesday.

The car driver allegedly tried to run away but was eventually caught by authorities and is under investigation by Saudi authorities.

DMW vowed to closely monitor the condition of the injured nurses, one of whom was transferred to Riyadh for further medical treatment and surgery.