Filipina caregiver killed in Israel amid Iranian airstrike, President Marcos confirms
The victim – who was from Pangasinan, in northern Philippines – died after being hit by shrapnel while assisting her ward in getting to a bomb shelter
- PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Mar 2026, 6:00 PM
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed on Sunday that a Filipina caregiver was killed in Israel, following an Iranian retaliatory airstrike.