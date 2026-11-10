‘False alarm’: Philippine aviation authority clarifies reports of plane crash in Mindanao

‘It was a false alarm.’ The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) clarified on Tuesday that a private plane carrying foreign nationals did not crash but landed safely at an airport in Butuan City.

The aircraft was earlier reported to have figured in an accident in the area, prompting concerns for the safety of those aboard.

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Caap later told local reporters "the plane, bearing registration No. N882TP, was accounted for and confirmed to have landed safely at Butuan Airport in Agusan del Norte,”

According to Reuters, reports of the aircraft crashing in Barangay Sinoron, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, at around 8am were earlier confirmed by the Digos City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

A local disaster agency official later confirmed it was a false alarm and that the plane had landed safely.