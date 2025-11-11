Fact check: Red Fort blast in Delhi not confirmed to be CNG explosion

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Red Fort blast in Delhi.]

Claims stating that the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort was caused by a CNG explosion are false, India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has stated. The blast, which has left at least 12 dead, is now under investigation, as authorities ramp up security.

The PIB fact check comes after popular social media account TeamSaathOfficial, with over 100,000 followers, said that the Red Fort blast was a "tragic CNG cylinder explosion, not a terror attack." The handle claimed that this was confirmed by Special CP Ravindra Yadav (Law and Order).

However, no official from Delhi Police has made any such statement. Investigations into the cause are still underway, and national security forces are at the blast site, including officials from National Investigation Agency and National Security Guard.

TeamSaathOfficial has since deleted the tweet; however, a reply to the original tweet, stating that "Grok has confirmed" that the Red Fort blast was caused by CNG explosion, remains on the social media account.

The account has since put out a tweet stating that they "learnt a lesson" not to rely on Grok or any other AI. "Do not post in a haste; confirm from reliable sources then post," TeamSaathOfficial said in its tweet.

Red Fort will be closed for three days till November 13, to aid in investigations, the Archaeological Survey of India confirmed. Various cities have been put on high alert, vehicles are being stopped at police checkpoints, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a security meeting at his residence. Airlines have also issued advisories due to heightened checks at airports.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed justice for the victims, and offered his condolences to the families. The owner of the car, and two associates have been arrested.