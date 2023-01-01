UAE

Explosion at Kabul military airport, casualties likely

This comes three days after four people were injured in a blast that rocked Taluqan city on Wednesday

Image used for illustrative purposes only
By ANI

Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 10:45 AM

An explosion was reported at the Kabul military airport on Sunday, Afghan news agency TOLOnews reported.

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takkur said that there was an explosion at the Kabul Military Airport in the morning.

Takkur did not reveal the number of casualties but said that some people died in this incident.

This explosion comes three days after four people were injured in a blast that rocked Taluqan city, the capital of northern Takhar province on Wednesday.

Taliban security commander Abdul Mubin Safi in Takhar confirmed the explosion and stated that a bomb was placed under a local administrative staff's desk, The Khaama Press reported.

In the past few months, the war-torn county has witnessed increasing security incidents including explosions.

On Monday, a blast killed the police chief of northern Badakhshan province and injured two others.

