Explainer: Why has the drive to verify India's billion voters put the poll body under scrutiny?

India's drive to verify the eligibility of roughly a billion voters has put the country's election authority under severe public scrutiny, with opposition parties alleging the manipulation of voter rolls and exclusion of millions.

A report published in September by the Indian Express newspaper alleged there were internal divisions within the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the lists and registration procedures, stoking further concerns about its neutrality.

Here's an explainer on the ongoing controversy.

Verifying a billion voters: The controversy

India started verification of its voter rolls last year ahead of elections in the eastern state of Bihar. The review has now covered the majority of Indian states.

While voter roll revisions are routine, this round became controversial after large numbers of voters in states such as Bihar and West Bengal found their names missing from electoral rolls and were unable to cast ballots.

Opposition parties including Congress have accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of bias and alleged that the process benefits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The poll body and the BJP denied such claims.

The Indian Express story said two top election commissioners had expressed concerns to Kumar at least 14 times in 10 months but those concerns were not taken into consideration. The ECI said all its decisions were lawful and differing views within the commission were not unusual.

The report prompted widespread protests last month by some opposition groups, student organisations, and the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party to demand Kumar's resignation.

Why does it matter?

The verification drive resulted in about 130 million people being excluded from the first draft list, who are now required to prove their credentials before being enrolled.

ECI data showed that about 6.5 million voters were excluded from the draft rolls during Bihar's revision exercise last year.

India's Supreme Court has also raised concerns, saying notices to prove eligibility sent to some voters appeared to have been "machine generated" without human intervention, local media reported.

What happens to voters expelled from the list?

The ECI says names are only removed when a voter has died, is mentioned more than once on the rolls, has moved to another region or is untraceable. Officers are required to record detailed reasons why a voter is deleted.

People whose names do not appear in draft rolls can request inclusion before final voter lists are published and also raise appeals if such requests are denied.

Voters excluded from final rolls can also challenge the decision.

To participate in future elections, excluded voters must succeed in their appeals or apply for fresh registration.

Opposition parties argue that arbitrary deletions and lengthy appeals prevented millions in Bihar and West Bengal from voting and could be used as a weapon in future elections.

Key state elections due

At least seven Indian states will hold elections next year, including Uttar Pradesh, considered a bellwether state in national politics. Verification in Uttar Pradesh began in October 2025 and saw 13% of names being deleted, according to local media reports.

Poll body's defence

The ECI has defended itself against allegations of political bias, including in a rare press conference last year by Kumar, who asked the opposition to submit their allegations under oath.

Following the newspaper report, the poll body also announced revisions to the process including home visits by officials to collect verification documents and an extension of the deadline for final verification in some states.