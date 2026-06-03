Explainer: Philippine Senate coup, new majority, lame duck president, flood control scandal

The government of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was quick to recognise changes made in the Senate leadership, saying the unusual session on Wednesday, June 3, was “in accordance with the law.”

“What happened in the Senate this afternoon is in accordance with the law and the rule of law,” presidential spokesperson Claire Castro said in a quick reaction to the latest leadership shakeup in the chamber.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, however, remains the senate president. The Palace said it respects the decision of the new Senate majority to install Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore and, in the continued absence of Cayetano, Gatchalian will serve as the acting senate president.

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The Senate President Pro Tempore is the second highest-ranking official of the Senate of the Philippines. During the absence of the president of the Senate, the president pro tempore presides over the Senate.

How the Senate coup happened?

Since Monday, June 1, Cayetano had been refusing to convene the Senate when Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada was arrested for plunder charges. Cayetano said his decisions are to uphold the Senate’s independence as an institution.

With Senator Ronald dela Rosa still in hiding from an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, Estrada’s arrest effectively halved the 24-member Senate to exactly 11 each on both the majority and the minority.

On Wednesday, Cayetano reportedly informed his fellow senators via a note distributed by the Senate secretary general that he will not convene a session for the third straight day. This reportedly incensed Senator Francis 'Chiz' Escudero, a member of the old majority, to join the previous majority at the plenary hall.

Escudero’s unexpected appearance bumped the minority senators present in the plenary hall to 12, constituting a quorum per Senate rules. The former minority lost no time in declaring all elected chairpersonships vacant, thereby electing Gathalian as Senate President Pro-Tempore (Vice President) and Acting President.

They failed to totally oust Cayetano, however, as the Senate rules requires a vote of 13 to elect a new Senate President.

How did Cayetano react?

Cayetano expectedly dismissed the shakeup as part of the previous minority’s alleged attempts to undermine the Senate itself.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, the Senate President argued that the Senate can only convene and conduct business when there is a majority of all its members. “The majority in the 24-member Senate is 13,” he said.

Cayetano likewise dismissed the jurisprudence cited by Gatchalian, Avelino v. Cuenco, as inapplicable to the Senate. He argued that an acting president may only be elected when the current president has resigned, been ousted, had died, or is totally incapacitated.

“This is an illegal coup d’etat with the effect of violating the Philippine Constitution,” he said.

Did Marcos influence the new Senate composition?

Malacañang categorically denied of any influence in the Senate leadership change. But Marcos is likely to accept the Senate’s notice it has adjourned 'sine die' (Latin for “without day). This means that there would be no more recognised session until the start of the second regular session of the 20th Congress of the Philippines on July 27, preserving the new leadership.

Political observers, meanwhile, pointed out with 12 senators against his leadership, Cayetano has effectively become a lame duck senate president, unable to do any serious business until the leadership question is settled,

Will there be flood control investigations on June 4?

Prior to June 3’s drama, Cayetano has earlier announced his leadership has created a Blue Ribbon subcommittee to investigate the flood control corruption controversy. He said his ally Senator Rodante Marcoleta would lead the subcommittee and the investigations.

With the leadership shakeup and election of Senator Erwin Tulfo as Blue Ribbon chairperson, it is yet unsure if a hearing would be conducted on Thursday. Or, if it would be considered legitimate by the 12 senators who now constitute the majority, or if those invited (including Marcos’ cousin and former HOR Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez) would bother to appear.

What's next for the Philippine Senate?

The problem with Cayetano’s Blue Ribbon investigations should it convene on Thursday is that majority of the senators implicated in the Philippines’ biggest corruption scandals are his allies, including Senators Estrada, Joel Villanueva, Christopher Lawrence Go, and Mark Villar.

Senator Escudero, who was allied with Cayetano until today, is also implicated in the scandal.

Senator Marcoleta himself is also being investigated for failing to report campaign contributions.

Cayetano’s Majority Floor Leader, Senator Loren Legarda, also has problems as his son, Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste, is being ordered to reimburse the government P24 billion (Dh1.48 billion) emanating from an alleged illegal sale of majority of his stakes in a national solar energy project granted through a congressional franchise.

It is not the politicians, however, who are suffering from the economic crisis that is not being addressed because of the ongoing political intramurals, but the Filipino people, political observers underscored.