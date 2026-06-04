Explained: Why Philippine Congress expelled young representative allied with VP Duterte

The Philippine House of Representatives (HOR) expelled one of its members in a sweeping vote on Tuesday, further decimating the number of legislators allied with Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a 265 vote in favour of the expulsion, 14 against and with eight abstentions, the chamber overwhelmingly ejected Cavite Fourth District Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga from its 318 roster in the current 20th Congress.

The development, while framed as keeping house, actually reflects the deep divisions among the country’s traditional political camps as well as profound cracks in what was regarded as the most democratic Southeast Asian country.

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Who is Kiko Barzaga?

The 27-year-old congressman is one of two youngest members of the Philippine HOR who was elected into office at 25 years old. Like other young congressmen, he "inherited” his position from his father Elpidio Barzaga Jr. who was a multi-term congressman. Elpidio’s father, Elpidio Sr. was himself a legislator who started the Barzaga political dynasty based in Dasmariñas City.

Kiko’s mother is currently mayor of Dasmariñas City.

Often called a nepo baby – portmanteau for nepotism baby – the young Kiko began his political career as a local official, elected into office because of his family’s stranglehold of local politics. He also gained a degree of prominence as a social media influencer, producing highly unconventional content and comments.

What did he do to warrant expulsion?

The HOR meted its severest penalty against its youngest member for being “disruptive” and “unparliamentary.”

Previously, Barzaga was meted two 60-day suspensions for behaviour that the HOR said continued to reflect negatively on the institution.

The expulsion stemmed from a complaint filed by Deputy Speaker and Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin, who accused Barzaga of disruptive conduct inside the session hall, including live-streaming and making remarks that violated parliamentary decorum.

In its findings, the HOR Ethics Committee concluded that Barzaga violated the rules requiring members to act in a manner that reflects creditably on the House. The committee also found him liable for failing to act in “the highest degree of excellence, professionalism, intelligence and skill.”

Barzaga gained nationwide prominence for taunting his colleagues with a locally-popular “meow, meow, meow, meow” ditty as a bizarre auditory gimmick. It did not sit well with fellow legislators.

He repeatedly accused all of his fellow representatives as being “crocodiles,” symbolising insatiable greed and corruption of politicians. He also famously accused all Philippine congressmen as “vote buyers,” a notorious electoral practice consistently denied by traditional politicians.

Was Barzaga’s expulsion just?

It is seldom that the Philippine HOR expels a member. There had only been five such ousters in more than the hundred years of Congress history. The others were accused of heinous crimes such as murder, gun smuggling, illicit activities, and rape. There had been others about to be expelled but chose to resign before a decision was formally made.

Barzaga is the only one expunged from the rolls because of disruptive and unusual behaviour.

But Barzaga is among the few remaining loyalists of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte in the House of Representatives. Had he been a member of the majority bloc allied with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., it was unlikely that he would be expelled.

The 265-14-8 vote actually mirrors the composition of the House of Representatives. Those who voted for Barzaga’s ouster corresponds to the number of the Marcos Jr. “super majority” while the 14 who were against was about the number still allied with the Duterte camp.

The eight abstentions are the independents, including the Makabayan bloc who traditionally abstains on matters involving disciplinary issues of the HOR members.

Before Barzaga left the plenary hall on Tuesday night, some congressman delivered speeches that could only be described as “kicking someone who was already down.” Few congressmen shook his hand to bid farewell, the majority even had their backs on him as he walked out.