Explained: Why Nipah and Shigella are raising fresh public health concern in Kerala

Kerala, which is witnessing the arrival of delayed southwest monsoon, is facing several other challenges. One weather-related challenge is the Kallakkadal phenomenon — a combination of kallan (thief) and kadal (sea) — which causes the sea to suddenly swell with rough waves. The other, more deadly challenge relates to two diseases: Shigellosis and Nipah.

We take a look at these two ailments that can have a devastating impact on human lives:

What are the two maladies impacting Kerala in the early monsoon season?

Shigellosis is a highly contagious bacterial diarrhoeal disease (bacillary dysentery) caused by shigella, the bacteria. It is an intestinal infection affecting the digestive tract and running through the faecal-oral route. It triggers off fever, abdominal cramps, inflammation of the intestinal lining and abdominal discomfort.

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Besides contaminated water, shigella is spread by five ‘F’s: food, faeces, fingers, flies and fomites (inanimate objects that get contaminated).

Nipah infections results in respiratory illness and acute encephalitis, leading to altered consciousness and seizures. The zoonotic disease (in which pathogens jump naturally from animals to humans or vice-versa) is spread by fruit bats and infects humans who consume contaminated raw date palm sap or have contact with infected animals.

When did the two deadly diseases emerge in Kerala?

The Shigella infection triggered panic in north Kerala in 2020 and about 40 cases were reported from Kozhikode. But the disease has often struck the state in the past as well. Earlier, localised instances emerged during the monsoon months.

Nipah also emerged in Kozhikode in 2018, and 17 of the 18 persons infected with the zoonotic disease in that year succumbed to it. Kerala has since seen about two-dozen deaths caused by Nipah.

What are the major concerns relating to these two ailments?

Shigella is one of the main causes of death among children below five in South Asia and Africa. More than 60 per cent of shigella-related deaths happen in children below five. In India, Shigella is present in Kerala, Maharashtra and Assam and mostly impacts children under five and the elderly.

Nipah has a high mortality rate, ranging between 40 per cent and 75 per cent. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are seasonal outbreaks of Nipah in Kerala and a few other states, mainly because of cultural practices such as consuming raw date palm sap.

What are the measures that have to be taken to prevent the spread of the two diseases?

As with other diarrheal diseases, maintaining hygiene is one of the key steps to prevent Shigellosis. There is need to educate the people on the need to maintain personal hygiene, use latrines, regulate use of human faecal matter in agriculture, and ensure clean drinking water.

Precautionary measures relating to Nipah include avoiding contact with infected bats, other animals and humans, controlling infection in health-care facilities, wearing gloves and other protective clothing while handling sick animals.

How does one treat patients suffering from Shigella and Nipah?

Shigella infected people should drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. Most patients require supportive care including adequate water and electrolyte replacement. Special care needs to be taken by people in states such as Kerala because of heavy rainfall and flooding.

There are no specific treatments for Nipah, but early diagnosis will help in better supportive care. The WHO guideline says that for severe viral infection, high-quality supportive medical care can prevent deaths. These include identifying complications such as swelling of the brains, pneumonia or other organ damage, oxygen treatment, and ensuring adequate rehydration and nutrition.