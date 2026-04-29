Explained: Why India has tightened rules for foreign airlines

India's Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently introduced stricter guidelines for foreign airlines operating to and from India. The regulator can now revoke or suspend the authorisation of overseas carriers for failure to meet required safety standards.

We take a look at the new rules:

What do foreign carriers have to do under the new rules?

Vir Vikram Yadav, the new DGCA chief, said foreign carriers can now nominate or appoint a representative to deal with these issues. They must also establish an effective passenger grievance redressal mechanism, set up a complaints database and also give reports to the DGCA.

Airlines will have to get unique login credentials by uploading authenticated documents. The regulator will verify the credentials and then ensure portal access.

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Why have these new rules been introduced now?

These moves are part of efforts to improve transparency, compliance and accountability of the carriers. Foreign airlines will have to ensure that their operations align with India’s civil aviation laws. The regulator can now suspend the operating authorisation of a foreign operator if it fails to maintain scheduled operations for four consecutive IATA seasons at specific Indian airports.

This is to ensure that airlines do not arbitrarily suspend services from airports without giving adequate notice and would help maintain continuity in service for Indian passengers. Foreign airlines will have also have to register on the DGCA’s ‘eGovernance of Civil Aviation (eGCA) portal.

What are the benefits of these changes for passengers?

A passenger grievance mechanism will enable travellers to complain to the DGCA if they feel the foreign airline has failed to meet required service standards.

What should an airline do in case of failure on the part of the local representative?

The representative should report any aviation incident to the DGCA within four hours. In case of failure to do so, the airline will be held liable for any lapses committed by the representatives.

“The airline shall be responsible for all acts or omissions done by the local representative in discharge of its responsibilities assigned by the airline,” said the draft rules that were earlier circulated by the DGCA. “It shall immediately replace the local representative if, at any point in time, the airline or DGCA observes frequent lapses.”

What is the concept of ‘deemed suspension’ of an airline’s authorisation to operate to specific airports if they are unused for an extended period?

If a foreign carrier does not operate to an airport for “four consecutive IATA seasons”, the regulator can suspend the airport authorisation. The ‘IATA seasons’ are the scheduling periods during summer and winter each year.

How many airlines operate international flights to and from India

Over 90 airlines operate international flights to and from India. They include over 80 foreign carriers. Of the 160-plus airports in India, 33 have international flights. In April 2026, 70 per cent of seats were in the domestic sector and the rest international ones.

Which are India’s busiest airports?

Delhi is the busiest airport in the country, handling 3 million seats in April. It is followed by Bengaluru (1.9 million seats) and Mumbai (1.8 million)

How many passengers are handled by international and domestic carriers?

According to the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Sunday there were over a thousand departing and arriving international flights in the country, handling over 193,000 passengers. In contrast, there were over 6,400 departing and arriving domestic flights handling almost a million passengers.