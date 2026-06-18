Explained: Why India banned over-the-counter cough syrup sales

In December 2025, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) of Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state by population, busted a massive, multi-billion-rupee racket in which codeine-based cough syrups were being misused for intoxication and substance-abuse.

A two-month-long statewide campaign was launched to take on the powerful mafia handling the illegal storage and sales of narcotic medicines. The raids resulted in the authorities uncovering millions of bottles of Phensedyl, Eskof, and other codeine-containing cough syrups (CCS).

These syrups, combining opioids and sympathomimetic agents (a drug mimicking the ‘fight-or-flight’ response of the sympathetic nervous system), result in a euphoretic effect, generating a state of excitement and happiness in the person taking it.

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CCS emerged as a major drug of abuse in India because of its relatively low price and abundant availability. The Indian government has now made it mandatory for buyers of cough syrups to produce a doctor’s prescription in a bid to tackle their widespread misuse.

We take a close look at the havoc that these syrups have caused in India over the years, even resulting in the death of young children across many states in the past:

What are the new changes introduced by the Indian government relating to the sale of syrups?

The Indian ministry of health and family welfare has ruled that all syrups (including for cough) will not be sold over-the-counter at pharmacies and other outlets. A doctor’s prescription is a must for a person to buy the syrups.

Why did the government bring about these changes related to cough syrups?

A series of incidents happened in recent times, resulting in the death of children and even adults, both in India and in a few other countries, after the victims had taken contaminated syrups laced with toxic chemicals including diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG). These substances, primarily used in industrial solvents can result in kidney failure, metabolic disturbances and even death.

Several cases had surfaced in states including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where many died after being given contaminated cough syrups. Similar deaths of children were reported from The Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon, where Indian pharmaceutical firms had exported the syrups.

How dangerous are cough syrups, especially for the young or elderly folk?

Doctors and other medical experts in India have warned about the debilitating impact that the syrups can have if not prescribed by qualified persons. Some syrups contain ingredients including codeine and dextromethorphan (DXM), which can cause dependence and could be misused by people wanting to lure youngsters into addiction.

The CCS were increasingly being used by people for non-medical purposes including for their morphine-like effects, leading to long-term addiction. Worse, their ability to put children to sleep also saw the syrups being misused by some parents.

Is there a network of suppliers of these drugs, who try to get ordinary people addicted to the syrups?

Drug regulatory agencies and the police have in recent months exposed a vast network of suppliers of CCS. India’s Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across the country, targeting trafficking networks of elements who had spread their net wide across different states. Officials targeted scores of sites in many states, seizing tens of thousands of codeine syrup bottles that were being sold to gullible masses.

How have the worst-affected states in India reacted to the inundation of cough syrups and their widespread misuse?

The deaths of several children in many states have resulted in administrations taking stringent action. While the Indian government has made it mandatory for buyers of cough syrups to get a doctor’s prescription, many states are also combating the spread of CCS addictions. Local governments are also coordinating with other states, where tough action has been taken against the unscrupulous elements.

The Food and Drug Administration in Maharashtra recently stopped the sale of a syrup identified as injurious by the Tamil Nadu government. Officials in Karnataka have also been taking samples of syrups for precautionary testing.