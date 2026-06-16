Explained: Ateneo drowning tragedy must lead to reforms in Philippine college basketball

More than a week after the tragic deaths of two collegiate basketball players in the Philippines, questions remain over accountability, athletes' welfare, and the increasingly high-stakes world of university sports.

The Philippines is mourning the loss of Rene Clert Baterbonia, from a poor town in Mindanao, and Nigerian foreign student-player Chukwuemeka Divine Avili. They were both being trained to be the future of Ateneo de Manila University’s senior men’s basketball team, but their dream of sporting fame and a bright future ended in tragedy. They died in a drowning incident during a team-building exercise in Aurora, a northeastern coastal province, on June 8.

What exactly happened to the two young athletes? Should the university be made accountable? Will the deaths of Baterbonia and Avili force a reckoning over how college basketball players are recruited, trained, and treated in one of the world's most basketball-obsessed nations?

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Popularity begets unsavoury practices

It had been strongly argued that college basketball in the Philippines has taken over the country’s professional leagues in popularity. The University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and century-old National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)-Philippines used to be development leagues for the professional Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Asia’s oldest. Back in the day, student athletes played for nothing else but school pride.

Bitter UAAP and NCAA rivalries between the Philippines’ oldest universities and near-fanatic support from alumni and students have made its games popular. During rivalry games – such as those played by Ateneo and De la Salle University in the UAAP and San Beda University and San Juan de Letran College – gate attendance trump even PBA’s.

As with many sports, however, popularity had attracted unsavoury practices, including game-fixing by players and referees. And despite being amateur, rumours abound that rich schools have started paying their prized recruits “allowances” that exceed salaries of professionals.

Some players even extend their student years by transferring to other schools or leagues as their remunerations are reportedly bigger than their potential salaries if they transition to the pros.

And while college players used to be in their teens, they have become older, bulkier, and wilier both in court and in handling their amateur careers.

Athlete development gone too far?

In the past, university athletic directors were in charge of scouting and recruitment, mostly from students who try out for the varsity teams. In recent decades, however, Philippine schools hire professional scouts who recruit prospects from all corners of the country and abroad.

It was Ateneo who institutionalised the hiring of professional basketball coaches for its various sporting programs.

Thomas Anthony “Tab” Baldwin is a US-born New Zealander who coached abroad professionally before taking the reins of Ateneo’s Blue Eagles in 2016. It was Baldwin who ramped up the training regimen of his athletes, introducing the boot camp-type team building event that last week claimed the lives of Baterbonia and Avili.

Dubbed as a physical conditioning and camaraderie-building exercise, the activity involved intense physical and mental exertions that included being waken up before dawn, jogging on the beach for several kilometres, and walking through knee-deep waters.

Ateneo has yet to reveal details about the freak accident, but reports say the team was engulfed by freak waves and were carried farther offshore by rip tides.

University administrators are being roundly criticised for their initial silence. Baterbonia’s parents first learned of the tragedy on social media. After more than a week of growing condemnation, Ateneo officials broke their silence and apologized. Baldwin and his team manager resigned.

Philippine authorities, meanwhile, are tripping themselves in releasing press statements left and right but failing to offer clarity.

Who were the victims?

Like dozens of student athletes from Africa who have gone to the Philippines, Avili was after a full college scholarship in a Philippine university. Landing a spot at the Jesuit-owned Ateneo must have been a dream as the school, aside from being sportingly competitive, is a Top 500 university in the world.

Of humble origins, his family could not afford to accompany him from Nigeria to the Philippines when he first flew over. In death, his family could not afford a member to come fetch his remains back home to his country.

Baterbonia’s family is equally humble, unlike the majority of tuition-paying students of one of the Philippines’ most expensive schools. He first gained prominence as the leader of the Davao Region basketball team at the Palarong Pambansa (National Games) in 2025. As a high school student of Ateneo de Davao University, the Manila campus had first on the gifted talent.

Baterbonia was the most promising basketball athlete to have come from Mindanao in many years. He must have thought an Ateneo education and a UAAP stint would be his family’s ticket out of poverty. That hope was tragically replaced by his mother’s wails: “What happened to my son? Please tell me, what happened to my son?”

Grief beyond basketball

The grief was felt not just by the Ateneo community. It is even being felt beyond the millions of basketball fanatics throughout the Philippines. Because the victims were poor and basketball was their way out of poverty, it struck the country like a deep wound, a profound pain.

As Baterbonia’s remains were being transported from Ateneo de Davao to his hometown in Agusan del Sur province on Monday, thousands lined the streets to pay their respects and offer their tears for a profound loss.

But it should not end with just goodbyes, press releases and resignations, an Ateneo de Davao alumnus said. Lawyer, journalist and former lawmaker Carlos Isagani Zarate sums up the situation as thus:

“Modern collegiate sports increasingly operate within a commercial ecosystem. The aggressive recruitment, heavy sponsorships and massive TV revenue have turned winning into a valuable commodity. In this high-stakes environment, athletes cease to be students first and they become corporate investments. Their performance brings visibility, and their victories fuel a system that generates enormous benefits for schools and sports programs. The language may still be educational, but the incentives are corporate.”

Will there be changes after Rene and Divine’s tragic deaths? Will Philippine college sports return to just playing for school pride? Or will their loss be ignored and it will be back to business as usual?