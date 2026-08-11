Ex-Philippine president Duterte in good health despite ICC detention, says former 'girlfriend'

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is in good physical condition and spirits, a rumored former girlfriend who recently visited him told reporters on Tuesday.

Cagayan de Oro City councilor Joyleen Balaba revealed that she visited the former strongman at the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention center in The Hague, The Netherlands, and said they were able to talk for some time.

Duterte is facing crimes against humanity charges before the ICC for ordering anti-drug wars as Davao city mayor and Philippine president, reportedly killing tens of thousands of suspected drug dependents and personalities, as well as political critics.

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“For his (Duterte) age, his movements have slowed down. He can still converse, but one has to remind him of things,” Balaba said. She added that Duterte can stand up and walk without assistance.

“He lost weight, no longer as robust as before he was arrested,” Balaba added, noting Duterte’s hair had grown longer, as he was not able to be cut by a barber.

Who is Balaba?

Balaba worked as a TV reporter from 1997 to 2003. She was assigned to Davao City, where Duterte reigned as a long-time mayor. They reportedly formed a relationship and never seemed to have broken up.

Duterte had publicly admitted to having many extramarital relationships even during his marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman, an American. Zimmerman filed a petition for the declaration of nullity of her marriage to Rodrigo Duterte in 1998 which was granted in 2000.

The bases for annulment were psychological incapacity due to his persistent marital infidelity, emotional abuse, and a clinical psychological evaluation diagnosing him with antisocial and narcissistic personality traits.

Duterte’s elder son, Davao City representative Paolo Duterte admitted that his father had 13 mistresses.

Duterte himself admitted this, even actively soliciting new girlfriends in his speeches as president. He said back in April 2017: "Really there are so many women and there is so short a time in this world. My God!” .

Aside from Balaba, Duterte’s other well-known girlfriend is Honeylet Avanceña with whom he has a daughter, Veronica, now 22 years old. Duterte’s two other known children are Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio and Davao City mayor Sebastian Duterte.

Balaba did not divulge how she was able to pay Duterte a visit. Only close family members (such as a detainee’s spouse or children), lawyers and spiritual adviser, are automatically allowed to visit the Scheveningen Prison where Duterte had been in detention since March 2025.

Other visitors must seek permission from the ICC to be able to visit a detainee. But Balaba, as well as Avanceña, had been able to visit in the last few weeks.

'At peace with himself'

In her interview with the press, Balaba said Duterte still calls her “Girl,” a shortened version of her nickname “Girlie.”

Balaba said Duterte told him: “Girl, I am retired with politics. I am at peace with myself knowing I did my best for the country.”

“In turn, I told him not to worry. He has not been forgotten by the people. Everyday, people are holding a rally outside (the prison), praying for his freedom,” Balaba said in native Cebuano language.

The ex-girlfriend said Duterte dutifully laughed at her accounts of nearly not being able to campaign in the 2025 elections for being actively involved in “Bring Duterte Home” rallies.

The ICC, meanwhile, has scheduled the opening of Duterte's trial for November 30.