Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's home raided in case tied to daughter

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), a financial investigation and economic intelligence agency, raided the homes of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, besides several other premises of those accused in a money-laundering case.

The raids were conducted a day after the Kerala high court dismissed a petition seeking to quash the investigations.

The alleged scam surfaced in 2023 when Vijayan, the Communist Party (Marxist) leader, was the chief minister of Kerala, and the Income-Tax raided the premises of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), which had allegedly made payments to Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by Vijayan's daughter, T. Veena.

The ED also questioned Veena on Wednesday and searched the house of P.A. Mohammed Riyas, her husband and the legislator from Beypore.

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Besides the ED, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office is also probing the case; it had named Veena as an accused in the case. Five policemen attached to Vijayan have been suspended, and the state government (run by the Congress-led United Democratic Front) was also considering taking action against some officers who had tried to derail the probe.

An investigation team set up by V.D. Satheesan, the new Congress chief minister, has said that police officers had unlawfully used force and weapons while attacking workers of the Youth Congress who were protesting against Vijayan in 2023.

Incidentally, earlier, the Congress when it was in the opposition had accused the BJP-led central government of not taking action against Vijayan because of a deal with the leftists.

On Wednesday, CPI(M) MP John Brittas alleged that the ruling Congress was “part and parcel of the game” along with the BJP. The Congress government had encouraged the ED to take action against Vijayan, he said.

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress leader from the state, responded to him on ‘X’: “John, there is absolutely no evidence in support of your last sentence. @INCKerala has begun its governance in a spirit of conciliation, with the outgoing CM given a place of honour at the swearing-in.

The new CM visited @pinarayivijayan’s home and paid his personal respects. Do you think he would connive at something like this? And from what you have seen of the Union government, do you really think they take their lead from any opposition party, in or out of the state government?," Tharoor added.

CPM workers also attacked a vehicle of the ED outside Vijayan’s home on Wednesday. Riyas, the former minister for Public Works and Tourism and Beypore MLA, and Vijayan’s son-in-law, posted on social media: “Attack us from all sides, but we will not bow before the Sangh Parivar. Will fight till the last breath.”