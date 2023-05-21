Ex-British Gurkha hopes Everest climb will change disability perceptions

Despite the dangers, the frontier's farmland offers some of the only areas in the densely-populated urban environment suitable for beekeeping
Hari Budha Magar, the first above the knee double amputee to scale Mount Everest, said on Sunday that his ascent would raise awareness about disability.
Magar, 43, climbed the 8,848-metre (29,032-foot) Everest on artificial legs on Friday and is now taking rest at the base camp, said Pravat Adhikari of the Himalayan Ski Trek company that provided logistics for him.
“Gurkha veteran, Hari Budha Magar creates history … as the first ever double above-knee amputee to scale Mt Everest,” the Gurkha Brigade said in a twitter post.
Bigyan Koirala, an official with Nepal's Department of Tourism, confirmed that Magar had climbed the mountain with five Sherpa guides and that his ascent is “a world record”.
Magar, who joined the British army in 1999, lost both his legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) during a patrol duty in Afghanistan in 2010.
He said he had “suffered a lot” because of his disability and did not want other people to face the same pains.
“I hope my climb will help change the perception of persons with disabilities,” Magar told Reuters from the base camp by phone.
“I would like to encourage all people to take to climbing any mountain of their choice,” he said.
Magar went via the Southeast Ridge route, pioneered by Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953, which remains the most popular among climbers.
Mount Everest has been climbed by more than 11,000 people, including those with disabilities – like blindness and below the knee amputees.
Nepal has issued 478 permits to climb Everest during the current season that ends this month. Nine people have died on Everest this year.
Mountain climbing is a key source of income for cash strapped Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains in the world.
Despite the dangers, the frontier's farmland offers some of the only areas in the densely-populated urban environment suitable for beekeeping
Covid-19 has wreaked global devastation and officially killed nearly seven million people, with the true figure believed to be closer to 20 million
The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles), the US Geological Service said
Official says new measures will aim to extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities
More than 840,000 people have been displaced within Sudan and over 220,000 have fled to neighbouring countries
The six new bodies recovered include a teenage boy and a teenage girl, police say
Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the assembly elections were won under his presidentship
The relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions, says spokesperson