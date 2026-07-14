Emirates launches EMI option for Indian travellers, pay flights in monthly instalments

Indians flying Emirates can now pay conveniently with affordable monthly instalments, as the airline has introduced a new flexible payment solution for their benefit.

Emirates passengers in India can book their travel to close to 140 destinations in the airline’s expansive network, while enjoying the convenience of paying by Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI), the airline said in a press release on Tuesday. “Instead of paying upfront on emirates.com, customers can split their payments into flexible instalments of three to 36 months,” it said.

Customers can use their credit card to select the payment option, with participating banks including AXIS Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank.

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“We are delighted to offer flexible payment solutions to our valued customers in India and enabling worldwide travel for more customers to enjoy by providing convenient payment options,” said Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President for India and Nepal.

“Flexible payment solutions will allow our customers in India to book the payment plan that suits their needs and choose from a host of participating bank partners.

This solution is a game-changer for our customers in India as it will allow them to book long-awaited holidays or upgrade their experiences while spreading the payment in easy monthly instalments that suit their budget," Sarhan underscored.