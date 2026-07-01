Emirates A380 lands at Philippines' Clark airport, fueling calls for regular flights

Philippine aviation enthusiasts expressed hope for more — even regular —Emirates Airbus 380 flights to Clark International Airport (CRK) following a special flight on Wednesday.

Although it was a one-off trip, CRK authorities hailed the event as a “significant milestone” that affirmed the airport’s capability to accommodate the “King of the Skies.”

One of Emirates Airlines’ flagship planes landed at CRK in the early hours of July 1 from Guangzhou, China and flew back to Chengdu after a quick turnaround. Emirates is the world’s biggest A380 operator with 116 currently in its fleet.

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“From its expansive wingspan to its double-deck design, the A380 is a remarkable feat of engineering—and Clark is ready for it,” noted CRK, adding: “With world-class infrastructure, a long runway, and modern facilities designed to handle wide-body aircraft, CRK continues to strengthen its position as a premier international gateway."

“The A380's return highlights CRK's readiness for larger aircraft and future growth in global air connectivity,” airport authorities further said.

Emirates’ last A380 passenger service to CRK was in 19 August 2020 when it carried 405 passengers at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline regularly uses a Boeing 777-ER in its daily flights to Philippine airports such as Manila (MNL), Mactan-Cebu (MCIA), and CRK. It flies direct DBX-CRK-DBX on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

'Good advantage'

UAE resident Jehan Naguit commented on CRK’s announcement that he hopes to fly the A380 when he returns home. Other commentators, however, pointed out that Tuesday arrival is a special flight and there are no announced plans to use A380s to the Philippines.

Netizen Gerald Gonzales opined that a direct Emirates A380 flight from DBX to CRK is a “good advantage” when there are no quad-jet services to MNL and MCIA.

Aside from serving as MNL’s alternate international airport, CRK is an airline hub for budget domestic flights and a vastly-improved international gateway with a brand new terminal to serve passengers from Central and Northern Luzon regions of the Philippines.

It used to be the Clark Air Base of the US military in the Philippines until it was turned into mainly civilian use in the early 1990s, when the Americans left the facility at the conclusion of a Philippine-US military bases agreement.