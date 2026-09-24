What is the Election Commission controversy in India? Viral report, impact explained

On September 23, an investigative report by Indian newspaper Indian Express rocked the nation. The report said that two of the three Election Commissioners had issued 14 written objections in the last 10 months — raising questions on the validity of steps taken by the authority since.

The report also said that the Election Commission of India had taken steps without the approval of all three Election Commissioners.

It went viral online, with netizens expressing outrage on the commission not following due process. Indian citizens also began raising questions on the authenticity of the Election Commission's process.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is everything you need to know about the report and surrounding controversy:

What did the Indian Express investigation say?

The investigation alleged that two Election Commissioners — Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu — raised 14 objections against multiple steps that were taken by the Election Commission without their approval. Many of these objections were copied to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar.

Decisions taken by the Election Commission must be either taken unanimously or with the approval of two of three commissioners.

The investigation also revealed that the commissioners raised objections against the Special Intensive Revision and changes on Form 6 (more on this later).

Who are the two Commissioners?

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre. He joined as an Election Commissioner in March 2024.

Earlier, Sandhu was the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand from 2021 to 2024. He also headed the National Highways Authority of India between 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Vivek Joshi joined the Election Commission in February 2025. He is an IAS officer of the Haryana cadre from the 1989 batch. Joshi has also served as Chief Secretary of Haryana.

Earlier, he held the role of Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training and as Secretary in the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance.

What were the some of the main objections?

The investigation revealed that both Sandhu and Joshi had raised concerns with the deletion and restoration of names under the Special Intensive Revision, changes to Form 6, the centralisation of the electoral roll database, among others.

Some notes even objected to official communications taking place under the Election Commission's name, without required approval. A total of 14 objections were raised.

What is the Special Intensive Revision?

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a revision of the electoral rolls, which, authorities said was taking place to maintain the integrity of the electoral roll.

The objective was to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll. More than 130 million names were struck off voter lists across the country after the revision.

However, the objections of the Election Commissioners have brought to light the concerns being highlighted by citizens otherwise and the legitimacy of the move.

What is Form 6? What are the concerns highlighted?

Those registering to vote for the first time need to fill out Form 6 to enrol. However, in July this year, a new segment appeared on the online version of the form — asking voters to fill out if their parents or grandparents were on the electoral roll of the last SIR.

The Indian Express report quoted Election Commissioner Sandhu saying that this question is "unauthorised and illegal". He added that it "must be removed immediately".

How has the software adopted by the EC come under the radar?

A software adopted by the Election Commission has also been brought up in the controversy. The centralisation of the electoral roll database reportedly caused 97 voters to be disenfranchised in Goa — mismatches flagged by the system were later found to be eligible by authorities. There was no way to record the decision.

What has the Election Commission of India said in response to the report?

The Election Commission of India has responded to the report by saying that disagreements are part of the process, and that the report has selectively highlighted those instances.

It, however, did not talk about the report mentioning that two of the three Election Commissioners felt that they had been kept in the dark with regards to some decisions.

What have the ruling and opposition parties said?

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha, has said that the "theft" of votes is a direct attack on the Constitution, while accusing the BJP, RSS, and Election Commission of committing an act of treason. He said in a video on X, “Vote chori [theft] is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served.”

Other opposition leaders have also since raised concern, with many alleging that the SIR process has undermined the integrity of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party in India, has however, said through their spokesperson Sambit Patra, that this dissent by two of the three commissioners is a sign of a "vibrant democracy". He added that asking for a resignation from the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is part of a "smear campaign".

"Neither the Election Commission of India nor any constitutional body in India is under dictatorial rule ... they are functioning democratically," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Have calls for protest been made?

Yes. On Thursday, the main opposition Congress Party announced protest marches on all state election offices across India on Friday, demanding Kumar's arrest, his removal from office and an independent review of all decisions and voter-list changes made under him.

The leaders of India's "cockroach" youth movement also said that they would launch nationwide protests if India's chief election officer does not resign within 48 hours.

"If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign within 48 hours, the Cockroach Janta Party will start a nationwide agitation ... we will not back down without Gyanesh Kumar's resignation," said Abhijeet Dipke, who founded the self-named movement, at a press conference.