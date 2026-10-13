Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea's Incheon, police say

South Korea was shaken by a series of stabbing rampages in 2023. Incheon, west of Seoul, is home to country's main airport and forms part of the wider metropolitan area

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 13 Oct 2026, 11:57 AM
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Eight people were wounded in a stabbing incident at a supermarket in the South Korean city of Incheon on Tuesday, with one person suffering cardiac arrest, police said.

Officers responding to the scene arrested a male suspect and were investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack, a police spokesperson said by telephone.

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Incheon, west of Seoul, is home to South Korea's main airport and forms part of the wider Seoul metropolitan area.

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South Korea was shaken by a series of stabbing rampages in 2023, including attacks that left multiple people dead and injured.

More recently in May, a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed and another teenager hurt in the southwestern city of Gwangju by a man in his 20s, who was later sentenced by a court to life in prison.

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