Eid Al Adha 2023: Employees working on holiday to get 'double pay' in Philippines

Those who will be working overtime shall be paid an additional 30 per cent of their hourly rate — with the basic wage multiplied by 200 per cent

By Web Desk Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 3:15 PM

Philippine labour authorities on Saturday announced that employees who will be working on Eid Al Adha holiday will get 200 per cent of their daily wage.

Unlike in the UAE where Eid holidays are four days long, only June 28 has been declared a public holiday in the Southeast Asian country.

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment has issued an advisory detailing the proper computation of workers’ wages for the regular holiday in observance of Eid Al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, according to a report on state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Under this directive, the computation is "basic wage times 200 per cent".

Those who will be working overtime shall be paid an additional 30 per cent of their hourly rate. "The computation is an hourly rate of the basic wage times 200 per cent times 130 per cent times the number of hours worked," the report added.

Employees who will work on a regular holiday — which also falls on their day off — shall be paid an additional 30 per cent of the basic wage of 200 per cent.

In case, an employee won't report for work, he or she will still get 100 per cent of their wage that day — "provided they worked or were on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday".

