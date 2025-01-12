Education activist Malala returns to a region in crisis

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (centre) arrives to attend an international summit on 'Girls' Education in Muslim Communities', in Islamabad on Sunday. Yousafzai urged Muslim leaders on January 12 not to legitimise the Afghan Taliban government and to "show true leadership" over their assault on women's rights. — AFP

Twelve years after she was evacuated out of Pakistan as a badly wounded schoolgirl, Malala Yousafzai has returned to her home country at a critical time for girls' education.

"For her, it is a homecoming to a region that shaped who she is today, but also a reminder of the work still left unfinished," Yousafzai's friend and fellow rights activist Nighat Dad told AFP.

Millions more families are living in poverty while more than a third of children are still out of school, as the cash-strapped state grapples with cycles of political chaos and resurging militancy.

In neighbouring Afghanistan, the Taliban have returned to power and imposed an austere interpretation of Islamic law that includes banning girls from studying at secondary school and university.

This weekend, 27-year-old Yousafzai was the guest of honour at a global summit on girls' education in Islamic nations hosted by Islamabad, where she called on leaders to stand up for Muslim girls.

Yousafzai said Muslim voices must lead the way against the policies of the Taliban, who have barred teenage girls from school and women from universities.

"In Afghanistan an entire generation of girls will be robbed of its future," she said in a speech in Islamabad. "As Muslim leaders, now is the time to raise your voice, use your power."

"Her presence in Pakistan during such a time is a message to those in power: the fight for education cannot be silenced, whether it's in the Swat Valley or across the border in Afghanistan," Dad added.

In 2012 at the age of 15, Yousafzai was shot in the head while on her way home from school by a Pakistan Taliban militant incensed by an education blog she wrote.

At the time, an insurgency against the government had spread to her remote, picturesque Swat Valley and militants had ordered girls to stay home.

Across the frontier, the war raged between NATO forces and the Afghan Taliban, a separate but closely linked group from the Pakistan Taliban which flourished in the border regions.

Always flanked by heavy security, Yousafzai has made only a handful of public visits to Pakistan since her evacuation to Britain, where she made a remarkable recovery and went on to become the youngest Nobel Prize winner at the age of 17.

Since then she has frequently shared the world stage with international leaders.

But Pakistan's relationship with her is complicated: a symbol of resilience and pride to some, and a stooge of the West to others, in a country where Islam is perceived as under threat by creeping Western values.

Sanam Maher, an author who has written about high-profile Pakistani women, told AFP that Yousafzai is a "contentious figure".

"There's a perception of her being 'handled' or 'managed', which creates distrust", she said. "There are many who criticise Malala for her absence in Pakistan," she added. "They are indifferent to her commitment."