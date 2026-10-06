Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits western Xizang-India border region

Tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR area, according to Indian media and PTI

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 6 Oct 2026, 9:15 PM
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An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the western Xizang-India border region on Tuesday, October 6, the EMSC reported.

Tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR area, according to Indian media, with the epicentre of the quake located in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

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The NCS said an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand at 10.22 pm IST.

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Further details regarding any damage or casualties are awaited.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Assam's Nagaon district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 kilometres, the NCS said. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 26.428 North and longitude 93.060 East.

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