Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off western Philippines; tremors felt in capital

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro province in the western Philippines on Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), and was felt in the capital Manila, Reuters witnesses said.

The quake, recorded at 10:38 a.m. local time, was located about 21 km (13 miles) southwest of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, at a depth of 10 km, PHIVOLCS said in an initial advisory.

Reuters witnesses in Manila said the shaking was felt in an office building in the capital. Employees at a state agency building were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

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PHIVOLCS said no damage was expected from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible.

This is the third consecutive day that an earthquake has been reported in the Philippines.