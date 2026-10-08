5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines' Mindanao, GFZ says

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Thursday, German Research Centre for Geosciences said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

The Philippines' seismology agency, Phivolcs, said in an advisory that it was not expecting any significant damage but that aftershocks from the tremor were likely.

A deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao in June, the strongest tremor the Philippines has suffered in nearly five decades. Thousands were displaced, several died and more than 450 were injured. The casualties were victims of collapsed structures and landslides in Sarangani Province and General Santos City.

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