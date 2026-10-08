5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines' Mindanao, GFZ says

Phivolcs said in an advisory that it was not expecting any significant damage but that aftershocks from the tremor were likely

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 8 Oct 2026, 1:06 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Thursday, German Research Centre for Geosciences said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

The Philippines' seismology agency, Phivolcs, said in an advisory that it was not expecting any significant damage but that aftershocks from the tremor were likely.

Recommended For You

'Missing' oxygen masks, landed by plumber? 5 flydubai FZ1073 questions answered

'Missing' oxygen masks, landed by plumber? 5 flydubai FZ1073 questions answered

India says 12 injured after tanker attacked off Oman

India says 12 injured after tanker attacked off Oman

Dubai to permit buildings, villas to offer shared accommodation in more than 44 areas

Dubai to permit buildings, villas to offer shared accommodation in more than 44 areas

Makkah Alliance to deploy military forces in Saudi Arabia amid attacks

Makkah Alliance to deploy military forces in Saudi Arabia amid attacks

Iran-backed Houthis claim fresh attack on Riyadh airport; no Saudi confirmation

Iran-backed Houthis claim fresh attack on Riyadh airport; no Saudi confirmation

 

A deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao in June, the strongest tremor the Philippines has suffered in nearly five decades. Thousands were displaced, several died and more than 450 were injured. The casualties were victims of collapsed structures and landslides in Sarangani Province and General Santos City.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

3 killed, 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's airports

2

'Missing' oxygen masks, landed by plumber? 5 flydubai FZ1073 questions answered

3

Dubai to permit buildings, villas to offer shared accommodation in more than 44 areas

4

Iran-backed Houthis claim fresh attack on Riyadh airport; no Saudi confirmation

5

Dubai teacher who spent 33 years with GEMS dies; scholarship planned in her honour