5.4 earthquake strikes northeastern Pakistan; two tremors occur in Ladakh

No immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage were reported from Thursday's quakes

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 13 Aug 2026, 9:53 AM
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A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck northeastern Pakistan on Thursday. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the epicentre was located 260 kilometres northeast of the city of Battagram, at a depth of 35 kilometres.

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An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Leh in India's Ladakh region early Thursday morning, as per a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), ANI reported.

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The tremor occurred at around 6am at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. No immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage have been reported.

A second earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Leh at 9:54:12 am IST on Thursday.

[With WAM and ANI inputs]

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