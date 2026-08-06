5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Philippines coast

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 6 Aug 2026, 9:46 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck an area about 32 kilometres southwest of Sarangani in the Philippines, marking the second quake reported in the country in two days.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Recommended For You

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea

‘Several trucks caught fire': Dubai clarifies overnight blaze caused by workshop accident

‘Several trucks caught fire': Dubai clarifies overnight blaze caused by workshop accident

Fact check: False claims about Dubai South fire debunked after official clarification

Fact check: False claims about Dubai South fire debunked after official clarification

Man killed in Dubai car showroom explosion identified as Indian expat

Man killed in Dubai car showroom explosion identified as Indian expat

Israeli military begins attacks in south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israeli military begins attacks in south Lebanon after evacuation warning

 

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Philippines at 8.14am UAE time on August 5, according to the NCM's National Seismic Network.

AFP reported that the quake, which hit 32 kilometres (about 20 miles) southwest of the small island of Sarangani at 12.14 pm (0414 GMT), according to the USGS, did not trigger a tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea

2

Colleague mourns Indian expat killed in Dubai gas cylinder explosion at showroom

3

‘Several trucks caught fire': Dubai clarifies overnight blaze caused by workshop accident

4

Fact check: False claims about Dubai South fire debunked after official clarification

5

Man killed in Dubai car showroom explosion identified as Indian expat