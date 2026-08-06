5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Philippines coast

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck an area about 32 kilometres southwest of Sarangani in the Philippines, marking the second quake reported in the country in two days.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

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A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Philippines at 8.14am UAE time on August 5, according to the NCM's National Seismic Network.

AFP reported that the quake, which hit 32 kilometres (about 20 miles) southwest of the small island of Sarangani at 12.14 pm (0414 GMT), according to the USGS, did not trigger a tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.