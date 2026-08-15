Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, GFZ says

Another earthquake of 7.4 magnitude struck the Asian country on Saturday, leading to at least 38 deaths

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 15 Aug 2026, 3:24 PM
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An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Northern Sumatra, Indonesia on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 158 km (98.18 miles) GFZ said.

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UAE's National Seismic Network said the earthquake was recorded at a 6.3 magnitude at 14:54 UAE time on Saturday.

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