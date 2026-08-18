Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island

This comes days after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, killing 53 people and injured more than 100

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 18 Aug 2026, 10:29 AM UPDATED: Tue 18 Aug 2026, 11:06 AM
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An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off Indonesia's Sumatra island on Tuesday at a depth of 29 km (18 miles), the country's geophysics agency said.

This comes a few days after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, killing 53 people and injured more than 100. Rescue officials have said there are no reports of people missing.

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The quake, followed by some 341 aftershocks, was the Southeast Asian nation's worst in years. Hundreds died after a 2022 earthquake in West Java.

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The epicentre of the shallow quake was located just off the north coast of the island, geological authorities said.

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