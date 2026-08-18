Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off Indonesia's Sumatra island on Tuesday at a depth of 29 km (18 miles), the country's geophysics agency said.

This comes a few days after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, killing 53 people and injured more than 100. Rescue officials have said there are no reports of people missing.

The quake, followed by some 341 aftershocks, was the Southeast Asian nation's worst in years. Hundreds died after a 2022 earthquake in West Java.

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The epicentre of the shallow quake was located just off the north coast of the island, geological authorities said.