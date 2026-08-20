Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Flores, EMSC says

This is the third quake in less than a week in the Southeast Asian country

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 20 Aug 2026, 7:23 AM
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An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Flores region in Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 mile), EMSC said.

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This is the third quake in less than a week in the Asian country.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, August 15, killing 53 people and injuring more than 100. Thousands of people were displaced by the powerful earthquake.

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It was followed by a magnitude 6.1 quake which struck off Indonesia's Sumatra island on Tuesday at a depth of 29 km (18 miles), the country's geophysics agency said.

Many Flores residents have traumatic memories of another 7.7-magnitude quake that hit the island in 1992, triggering a tsunami and killing about 2,500.

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