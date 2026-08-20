Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Flores, EMSC says

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Flores region in Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 mile), EMSC said.

This is the third quake in less than a week in the Asian country.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, August 15, killing 53 people and injuring more than 100. Thousands of people were displaced by the powerful earthquake.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It was followed by a magnitude 6.1 quake which struck off Indonesia's Sumatra island on Tuesday at a depth of 29 km (18 miles), the country's geophysics agency said.

Many Flores residents have traumatic memories of another 7.7-magnitude quake that hit the island in 1992, triggering a tsunami and killing about 2,500.