4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

No casualties yet reported in the quake that struck 134km south-west of Kotabumi

By ANI Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 10:45 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 134km south-west of Kotabumi, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 18:58:34 (UTC+05:30) near Kotabumi, Indonesia at a depth of 84.6 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 5.736°S and 104.072°E, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported.

