UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

No casualties yet reported in the quake that struck 134km south-west of Kotabumi

By ANI

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 10:45 PM

Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 134km south-west of Kotabumi, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 18:58:34 (UTC+05:30) near Kotabumi, Indonesia at a depth of 84.6 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 5.736°S and 104.072°E, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported.

ALSO READ:


More news from World