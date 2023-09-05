Earthquake rattles southern Taiwan, no immediate damage reports

Investigations have revealed that one of the victims was in a relationship with Mahek's mother, Ansreen
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck a largely rural part of southern Taiwan on Tuesday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.
The epicentre of the earthquake was Hsingang village in Chiayi county with a depth of 8.5 km (5.3 miles), the weather bureau said.
The quake was not felt in the capital Taipei.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
ALSO READ:
Investigations have revealed that one of the victims was in a relationship with Mahek's mother, Ansreen
The actress' family members decided to disconnect her from life support following the doctors' suggestion to intubate her again
An influential nonprofit group is working on a project to apply insights from cognitive science and neuroscience to nuclear strategy and protocols — so leaders won’t bumble into atomic Armageddon.
About 10 people were detained for disturbing the public order and another two were arrested, suspected of violent rioting
During a Mass in Mongolia's capital, he asks Catholics in China to be good Christians and good citizens
He spent decades negotiating the release of Americans detained around the world
Two others injured during the attack were taken to hospital for treatment
According to The Times newspaper, an Islamic funeral was held at the London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park before he was laid to rest at the family mausoleum