Earthquake of magnitude 6.05 strikes Philippines' Mindanao

A magnitude 6.05 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Tuesday, according to a Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) bulletin.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), and it struck on July 14 at 11:49pm local time. Phivolcs said that though no damages were expected, the quake would likely lead to more aftershocks.

UAE's National Seismic Network said that the quake was of 6.1 magnitude, recorded in Philippines at 19:49 UAE time.

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This comes five days after Baguio City in northern Philippines were shaken by a magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Thursday, July 9. Previously, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck southern Philippines on July 6, according to Phivolcs.

The quake struck at 4.11pm Philippine time (11.11am UAE time) at a depth of 9 kilometres, Phivolcs said in its statement. The epicentre of the quake was located about 60km south 2° east of Balut Island in the municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental.