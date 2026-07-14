Earthquake of magnitude 6.05 strikes Philippines' Mindanao

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. The quake struck on July 14 at 11:49pm local time

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 8:14 PM UPDATED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 8:25 PM
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A magnitude 6.05 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Tuesday, according to a Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) bulletin.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), and it struck on July 14 at 11:49pm local time. Phivolcs said that though no damages were expected, the quake would likely lead to more aftershocks.

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UAE's National Seismic Network said that the quake was of 6.1 magnitude, recorded in Philippines at 19:49 UAE time.

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This comes five days after Baguio City in northern Philippines were shaken by a magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Thursday, July 9. Previously, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck southern Philippines on July 6, according to Phivolcs.

The quake struck at 4.11pm Philippine time (11.11am UAE time) at a depth of 9 kilometres, Phivolcs said in its statement. The epicentre of the quake was located about 60km south 2° east of Balut Island in the municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

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