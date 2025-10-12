  • search in Khaleej Times
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Leyte, Philippines, GFZ says

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the Philippines, and on Friday, a magnitude-7.4 earthquake killed at least 6

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 9:32 PM

UAE closely monitoring Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, calls for de-escalation

Watch: Heavy rains hit Dubai; camels, donkeys enjoy downpour in desert

Sharjah Police arrest gang for scamming vehicle sellers

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Leyte, Philippines on Monday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the Philippines, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

A powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, killing at least six people and triggering regional tsunami warnings that were later lifted.

