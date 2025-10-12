Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Leyte, Philippines, GFZ says

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Leyte, Philippines on Monday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the Philippines, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

A powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, killing at least six people and triggering regional tsunami warnings that were later lifted.

