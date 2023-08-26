Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Philippines

Praggnanandhaa stretched World No 1 Magnus Carlsen to tie-break in the FIDE Chess World Cup at Baku, before ending up as the runner-up
An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck the Philippine province of South Cotabato on Saturday morning, authorities said.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) detected the quake in the southwest area of Surallah, according to local media reports.
'Moderately strong' temblors were felt in several areas, including Banga, Tampakan, Tupi, T'Boli, and City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; Maasim, Alabel, Glan, and Malapatan, Sarangani; General Santos City.
Those in other areas — including Lake Sebu, South Cotabato; Malungon, Sarangani — also felt the quake but at lower intensities.
Trump and 18 others were indicted for participating in a scheme to undermine the will of Georgia voters who had narrowly rejected the Republican incumbent
Justice Department points to online posts from the company owner Musk as example of "discriminatory public statements"
He adds that it is necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the incident
Six schoolchildren and two adults were trapped in a broken cable car dangling over a valley in Battagram
The bloc was founded as an informal club in 2009; its creation was initiated by Russia
As governor of the first-in-the-nation primary state, I plan to endorse and campaign for the best alternative to Trump: Christopher T. Sununu
The variant EG.5 is spreading quickly, but experts say it’s no more dangerous than previous versions