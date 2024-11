Photo: WAM file

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori Prefecture in northern Japan on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the quake was off the coast of Aomori Prefecture, at a depth of 10km, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, according to Kyodo News.

The agency did not issue any tsunami warnings.