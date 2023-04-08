UAE

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits city in Taiwan

It was recorded 88km south-southwest of Hualien City; no casualties have been reported yet

File photo
File photo

By ANI

Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 4:27 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan's Hualien City on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 16:06:30 (UTC+05:30) and hit Hualien City, Taiwan at a depth of 16.1 km, the USGS said. It was recorded 88km south-southwest of the city.

The tremor's epicentre was 23.194°N and 121.422°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet.

