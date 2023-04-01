Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Nepal

The government's move comes amid reports that several Indian families have had to raise money through online fundraising campaigns
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Nepal's Kathmandu on Saturday at 11.12am — the second tremor recorded in the area today.
The depth of the earthquake was noted at 178 Km and the epicentre was 28km from Kathmandu of Nepal. No deaths have been reported so far.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 01-04-2023, 11:12:30 IST, Lat: 27.65 & Long: 85.60, Depth: 178 Km, Location: 28km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) tweeted.
Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted an area 10 kilometres north west of Kathmandu at 3.04am (IST), the NCS said. The quake occurred at a depth of 25 kilometres, it added.
In February, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit the country, with the tremor recorded around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 1.45pm (local time).
ALSO READ:
