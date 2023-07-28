Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Afghanistan

The sun’s rays cause the majority of skin changes as you grow older. Here’s how sunscreen helps prevent the damage.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.
It took place at 4.30pm UAE Time, at a depth of 71.38km.
According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.50 and Longitude: 71.38, respectively.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 18:09:49 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.38, Depth: 200 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.
No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.
Earlier on July 23, another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had hit Afghanistan.
On July 18, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad.
