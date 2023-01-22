Earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude hits Indonesia region

Only 71 dead bodies have been recovered until Friday and the search is on for the remaining person
An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude rocked an Indonesian region on Sunday.
The quake jolted Melonguane, North Sulawesi region. The point of the earthquake was at sea at a depth of 10km, according to Detik news.
However, there was 'no potential for a tsunami' wrote meteorology agency BMKG on its Twitter account.
No casualties or damage has been reported as yet.
The country sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity