Earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude hits Indonesia region

No casualties or damage has been reported as yet

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 11:02 PM

An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude rocked an Indonesian region on Sunday.

The quake jolted Melonguane, North Sulawesi region. The point of the earthquake was at sea at a depth of 10km, according to Detik news.

However, there was 'no potential for a tsunami' wrote meteorology agency BMKG on its Twitter account.

No casualties or damage has been reported as yet.

