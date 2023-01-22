Earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude hits Indonesia region

No casualties or damage has been reported as yet

An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude rocked an Indonesian region on Sunday.

The quake jolted Melonguane, North Sulawesi region. The point of the earthquake was at sea at a depth of 10km, according to Detik news.

However, there was 'no potential for a tsunami' wrote meteorology agency BMKG on its Twitter account.

