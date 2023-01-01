Earthquake jolts Delhi on first day of 2023

Magnitude 4.4 quake felt in Indian capital and some surrounding areas

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 12:24 AM Last updated: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 12:37 AM

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas in the early hours of Sunday as some people were ringing in the New Year, according to ANI.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar, according to the National Center for Seismology.