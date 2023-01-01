Earthquake jolts Delhi on first day of 2023

Parliament voted to approve his government and elected former minister Amir Ohana as the Knesset's speaker
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas in the early hours of Sunday as some people were ringing in the New Year, according to ANI.
There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar, according to the National Center for Seismology.
Parliament voted to approve his government and elected former minister Amir Ohana as the Knesset's speaker
Ukraine's military administration added that missile fragments had damaged three private houses and a car
Luddite Club is a high school group that promotes a lifestyle of self-liberation from social media and technology. The club, founded last year by a student, is named after Ned Ludd, the folkloric 18th-century English textile worker who supposedly smashed up a mechanised loom, inspiring others to take up his name and riot against industrialisation
TASS cited Lavrov as saying that Russia would continue to build up its fighting strength and technological capabilities in Ukraine
Manufacturer will close the factory as it shifts to making electric cars
A high-quality, well-fitting mask is your best protection against infection from the coronavirus, influenza and RSV
Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema says there was more than one attacker at the rally
UN rights chief Volker Turk says the policies targeting women in Afghanistan pose a risk beyond country's borders