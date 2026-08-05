6.4-magnitude earthquake hits off southern Philippines

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Philippines at 8.14am UAE time on August 5, according to the NCM's National Seismic Network.

AFP reported that the quake, which hit 32 kilometres (about 20 miles) southwest of the small island of Sarangani at 12.14 pm (0414 GMT), according to the USGS, did not trigger a tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Sarangani Island rescuer Harly Sauro told AFP the quake had struck while a large number of people had gathered to receive a government subsidy.

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"The shaking was quite strong. I saw people in panic. They were running and shouting," he said.

"The earthquake came while the local government was giving a financial subsidy, so there were many people at the court, but everyone's safe," he added.

"Based on our assessment and experience, we don't think there will be casualties or damage."

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center placed Wednesday's quake at a depth of 62 kilometres.

The quake follows a powerful June 8 tremor that toppled buildings, triggered landslides and killed at least 76 people on the nearby island of Mindanao.

[With AFP inputs]