  • Published: Mon Sept 1, 2025, 7:18 AM

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Afghanistan-Pakistan border; hundreds feared dead

By:Yasmin Hussein
Key Events

Summary

  • A 6 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, in a mountainous area close to the border with Pakistan
  • The quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles)
  • In October 2023, an earthquake in Afghanistan's western province of Herat killed at least 2,400 people, the Taliban administration said
  • Hemmed in by mountains, Afghanistan has a history of strong earthquakes, many in the rugged Hindu Kush region bordering Pakistan
