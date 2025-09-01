Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Afghanistan-Pakistan border; hundreds feared dead

In 2023, four large earthquakes measuring 6.3 each struck Herat Province in western Afghanistan between October 7 and 15, leaving 2,445 dead, thousands injured, and tens of thousands impacted or requiring aid. Local officials also stated that 1,320 houses had been damaged or destroyed.These were the deadliest tremors to rock the quake-prone mountainous country in years. More than 90 per cent of those killed in the quakes were women and children, according to the UNICEF.The October 2023 quakes in Afghanistan were among the world's deadliest quakes in 2023, after tremors in Turkey and Syria killed an estimated 50,000 in February.