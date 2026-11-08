Dubai to Manila for Dh1: Cebu Pacific launches 11.11 seat sale for UAE travelers

Here’s good news for UAE residents, particularly Filipino expatriates, who are planning to visit the Philippines anytime soon: Cebu Pacific, the country’s biggest budget carrier, has launched a Dh1 one-way base fare from Dubai to Manila.

The D1 one-way base fare, however, is exclusive of fees and surcharges — meaning, the final ticket price will increase when taxes and other surcharges are added.

The seat sale, launched on Sunday, will run until Thursday (November 12) as part of Cebu Pacific’s 11.11 promo. “The travel period runs from 1 February to 31 July 2027, giving travelers a chance to lock in lower fares and plan their next vacation early,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Whether it’s Filipinos returning home to reunite with family and friends or international travelers looking to discover the Philippines, Cebu Pacific’s 11.11 seat sale makes planning their next trip more affordable. From family reunions and long-awaited homecomings to tropical getaways and new adventures, travelers have more reasons to explore the Philippines in 2027,” the airline added.

Cebu Pacific said the seat sale is perfect for those looking to trade Dubai's desert landscape for a tropical setting, where they can visit Boracay and Palawan — two of the famous tourist destinations in the Philippines

“Boracay is known for its white-sand beaches and clear waters, while Palawan offers stunning natural attractions, from the limestone cliffs and lagoons of El Nido to the underground river and coastal scenery of Puerto Princesa,” the airline noted.